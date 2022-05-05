Q1 2022 Safeguard Scientifics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

G. Matthew Barnard - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. - General Counsel, Secretary & Compliance Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for this presentation of Safeguard Scientifics' First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Joining me on today's call and webcast are Eric Salzman, Safeguard's Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Herndon, Safeguard's Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open up the call to your questions.



As always, today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. Reliance on forward-looking statements involves certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty of the outcomes of corporate strategic transactions, if any, uncertainty of the future performance of our companies, our ability to make good decisions