Q2 2022 Safeguard Scientifics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Safeguard's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Mr. Matt Barnard, General Counsel. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



G. Matthew Barnard - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. - General Counsel, Secretary & Compliance Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for this presentation of Safeguard Scientifics' Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Joining me on today's call and webcast are Eric Salzman, Safeguard's Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Herndon, Safeguard's Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open up the call to your questions.



As always, today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. Reliance on forward-looking statements involves certain risks and uncertainties, including, but unlimited to, the uncertainty of the outcomes of corporate strategic transactions, if any, the uncertainty of the future performance of our