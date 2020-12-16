Stitch Fix Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 16, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Stitch Fix, Inc. Our host for today's call is Katrina Lake, Chair of the Board, Founder and CEO. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Katrina Lake. You may begin.



Katrina M. Lake - Stitch Fix, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Director



Good afternoon. My name is Katrina Lake, and as Chair of the Board, Founder and CEO of Stitch Fix, I will serve as the Chair of this 2020 annual meeting of Stockholders.



Before I call this meeting to order, I'd like to take this opportunity to introduce to you the members of the Board and management team who are joining us virtually today. In addition to myself, the other members of the Board participating today are Kirsten Lynch, Mikkel Svane, Steve Anderson, Marka Hansen, Sharon McCollam, Mike Smith and Liz Williams. The other members of management participating today are Elizabeth Spaulding, President; Dan Jedda, Chief Financial Officer; Scott Darling, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; Steve Ware, VP, Controller; and David Pierce, VP,