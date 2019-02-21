Q4 2018 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sprouts Farmers Market Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Susannah Livingston. Ma'am, please proceed when you're ready.



Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you and good morning, everyone. We are pleased you have taken the time to join Sprouts on our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. Jim Nielsen, interim Co-CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Brad Lukow, interim Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer, are also on the call with me today.



The earnings release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, our 10-K and the webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.



During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2019 expectations and guidance.