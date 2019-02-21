Feb 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sprouts Farmers Market Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Susannah Livingston. Ma'am, please proceed when you're ready.
Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury
Thank you and good morning, everyone. We are pleased you have taken the time to join Sprouts on our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. Jim Nielsen, interim Co-CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Brad Lukow, interim Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer, are also on the call with me today.
The earnings release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, our 10-K and the webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.
During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2019 expectations and guidance.
Q4 2018 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...