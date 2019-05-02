Q1 2019 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased you have taken the time to join Sprouts on our first quarter 2019 earnings call. Brad Lukow, interim co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer is also on the call with me today. The earnings release announcing our first quarter 2019 results, our 10-Q and the webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.



During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2019 expectations and guidance. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those