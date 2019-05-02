May 02, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sprouts Farmers Market First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn the conference over to Susannah Livingston. Please go ahead.
Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased you have taken the time to join Sprouts on our first quarter 2019 earnings call. Brad Lukow, interim co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer is also on the call with me today. The earnings release announcing our first quarter 2019 results, our 10-Q and the webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.
During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2019 expectations and guidance. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
Q1 2019 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...