Q2 2019 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased you have taken the time to join Sprouts on our second quarter 2019 earnings call. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Chip Molloy, Board Member and Interim Chief Financial Officer are also on the call with me today.



The earnings release announcing our second quarter 2019 results, our 10-Q and the webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com. During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2019 expectations and guidance. These statements involve a number of risks and