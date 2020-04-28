Apr 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sprouts Farmers Market Annual Meeting. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Brandon Lombardi. Sir, please go ahead.



Brandon F. Lombardi - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - Chief HR & Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary



Good morning. The 2020 virtual annual stockholder meeting of Sprouts Farmers Market will now come to order. Voting on all proposals is open by inputting your 16-digit control number, as indicated in our virtual meeting platform. I'm Brandon Lombardi, Corporate Secretary, and I'll serve as Chairman of the meeting.



Joining me is Derek Mirza, Deputy General Counsel. I've appointed Derek as secretary of this meeting and inspector and teller of election. I'm joined by Jack Sinclair, our Chief Executive Officer and Board Member; and Denise Paulonis, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as our Board of Directors: our Chairman, Joe Fortunato; along with Joel Anderson, Kristen Blum, Terri Funk Graham, Chip Molloy,