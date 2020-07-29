Q2 2020 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Denise Paulonis, Chief Financial Officer, are with me today. The earnings release announcing our second quarter 2020 results and the webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com. During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2020 expectations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that