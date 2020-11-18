Nov 18, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. Thanks, everybody, for joining us this morning. I think we'll go ahead and kick things off. I'm Ben Bienvenu. I cover the grocery and convenience store industry here at Stephens. Sprouts is here with us today to talk about their business. As many of you know, Sprouts is a leading specialty grocer operating in the midst of what's been a dynamic year, to say the least, as a result of COVID. And the company is making solid progress in its strategic transformation that we think is poised to unlock incremental earnings power and create long-term runway for organic growth down the road.



I'm delighted to introduce from the team, Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; Denise Paulonis, Chief Financial Officer; and Susannah Livingston, Director of Investor Relations. This will be a fireside chat format. I'll be leading the Q&A session today. But to listeners, feel free to submit questions, and I'd be happy to ask them on your behalf. Jack, Denise, Susannah, thanks so much for being here. I appreciate it. And Jack, I appreciate the