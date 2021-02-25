Q4 2020 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Denise Paulonis, Chief Financial Officer, are with me today. The earnings release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, the webcast of this call and quarterly slides can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com. During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for 2021 and beyond. These statements