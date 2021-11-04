Q3 2021 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased you have taken the time to join Sprouts on our third quarter 2021 earnings call. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Chip Molloy, Chief Financial Officer, are with me today.



The earnings release announcing our third quarter 2021 results, the webcast of this call and quarterly slides can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.



During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for 2021 and beyond