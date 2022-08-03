Q2 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased you have taken the time to join Sprouts on our second quarter 2022 earnings call. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Chip Molloy, Chief Financial Officer, are with me today.



The earnings release announcing our second quarter 2022 results, the webcast of this call and quarterly slides can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.



During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for 2022 and beyond. These statements involve several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual