Q2 2023 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sprouts Farmers Market Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Susannah Livingston, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Susannah Livingston - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased you are taking the time to join Sprouts on our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Chip Molloy, Chief Financial Officer, are with me today.



The earnings release announcing our second quarter 2023 results, the webcast of this call and quarterly slides can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.



During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for 2023 and beyond. These statements involve several risks and