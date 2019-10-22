Q3 2019 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Simmons First National Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Garner. Please go ahead, sir.



David W. Garner - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP & CAO



Good morning and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. My name is David Garner and I serve as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Simmons First National Corporation.



Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Steve Massanelli, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer; Marty Casteel, Chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, our wholly owned bank subsidiary; and Matt Reddin, Simmons Bank Chief Banking Officer.



The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided by the company in