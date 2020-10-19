Oct 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Simmons First National Corporation third quarter earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steve Massanelli. Please go ahead.
Stephen Christopher Massanelli - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer & IR Officer
Good morning, and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. My name is Steve Massanelli, and I serve as Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer at Simmons First National Corporation. Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and David Garner, Executive Director of Finance and Account and Chief Accounting Officer.
The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided by the company in our quarterly earnings release issued
Q3 2020 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...