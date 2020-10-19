Q3 2020 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Stephen Christopher Massanelli - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer & IR Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. My name is Steve Massanelli, and I serve as Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer at Simmons First National Corporation. Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and David Garner, Executive Director of Finance and Account and Chief Accounting Officer.



The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided by the company in our quarterly earnings release issued