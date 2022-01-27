Q4 2021 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Simmons First National Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ed Bilek. Please go ahead.
Edward J. Bilek - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP & Director of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter earnings call. My name is Ed Bilek, Director of Investor Relations at Simmons First National Corporation. Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jay Brogdon, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Steve Massanelli, Chief Administrative Officer; Matt Reddin, Chief Banking Officer; and David Garner, Chief Accounting Officer.
The purpose of our call is to discuss the information and data provided by the company in its quarterly earnings release issued this morning and to discuss
Jan 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
