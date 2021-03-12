Q4 2020 Saga Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Saga Communications' Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Release.



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Ed Christian. Sir, the floor is yours.



Edward K. Christian - Saga Communications, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and let me again have the pleasure of introducing you to, after many years, you should all know him, the amazing Sam Bush will dazzle you with numbers as it begins. So [empezamos] as they say him. By the way, that means let's begin. Okay. Go ahead.



Samuel D. Bush - Saga Communications, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO



Let's go. Thank you, Ed. This call will contain forward-looking statements about our future performance and results of operations that involve risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K.



This call will also contain a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation