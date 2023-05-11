Q1 2023 Safe & Green Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Safe & Green's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Business Update. On the call with us today is Paul Galvin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green; and Tricia Kaelin, Chief Financial Officer of Safe & Green.



Earlier today, the company announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.safeandgreenholdings.com. In addition, the company plans to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will be accessible on the company's website as well as the SEC's website at