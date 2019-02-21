Q4 2018 Superior Group of Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Superior Group of Companies 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Michael Benstock, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Andy Demott, its Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Attinella, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded, and your participation implies that you agree to this. If you do not, then simply drop off the line at this time.



Now I will turn the call over to Hala Elsherbini, Senior Vice President of Halliburton Investor Relations, who will read the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Hala Elsherbini - Halliburton Investor Relations - SVP and COO



Thank you. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Superior Group of Companies' business opportunities and its anticipated results of operations. Please bear in mind that forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from what you hear today. Many of these risks and uncertainties are