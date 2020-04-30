Q1 2020 Superior Group of Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Superior Group of Companies First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. With us today are Michael Benstock, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and Andy Demott, its Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded, and your participation implies that you agree with this. If you don't, then simply drop off the line.



Now I will turn the conference call over to Ms. Hala Elsherbini, Vice President of Halliburton Investor Relations, who will read the safe harbor statement. Ms. Elsherbini, the floor yours, ma'am.



Hala Elsherbini - Halliburton Investor Relations - SVP and COO



Thank you. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Superior Group of Companies within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and all rules and regulations issued thereunder. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations, projections, estimates and