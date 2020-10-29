Q3 2020 Superior Group of Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Superior Group of Companies 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Speaking first today on behalf of the company is Michael Benstock, the company's Chief Executive Officer. (Operator Instructions)



This call is being recorded, and your participation implies that you agree to this. If you do not, then simply drop off the line.



Now I will turn the call over to Hala Elsherbini, Senior Managing Director of Three Part Advisors, who will read the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Hala Elsherbini - Halliburton Investor Relations & Communications - Former SVP and COO



Thank you. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Superior Group of Companies within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and all rules and regulations issued thereunder. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as will, expect,