Q3 2023 Superior Group of Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Superior Group of Companies' third-quarter 2023 conference call. With us today are Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer. And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



This call may contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans, initiatives, and strategies, and the anticipated financial performance of the company, including but not limited to sales and profitability. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations, projections, estimates, and assumptions.



Words such as expect, believe, anticipate, think, outlook, hope, and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.



Such risks and uncertainties are further disclosed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not