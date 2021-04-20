Smart Global Holdings Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Mark W. Adams - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our 2021 Analyst Day. We are excited to share with you the transformation we are