Q3 2021 Smart Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SGH Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Suzanne Schmidt, Lead Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - IR Officer
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call to discuss SMART Global Holdings' Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results. On the call with me today are Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer; Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating Officer; and Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer.
This call is being webcast from our website at smartgh.com. In addition, our website contains an accompanying slide presentation and the earnings press release. We encourage you to go to our website throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on the various financial conferences we will be attending.
