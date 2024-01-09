Jan 09, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the SMART Global Holdings first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. My name is Victoria, and I'll be your moderator today. (Operator instructions)
I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Suzanne Schmidt, thank you. You may proceed to begin.
Suzanne Schmidt SMART Global Holdings Inc.-IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call and webcast to discuss SGHs first quarter fiscal 2024 results. On the call today are Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer; Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating Officer; and Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer.
You can find the accompanying slide presentation and press release for this call on the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage you to go to the site throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company. I would also like to remind everyone to read the note on the use of forward-looking statements that is included in the press release and the earnings call
Q1 2024 SMART Global Holdings Inc. Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 09, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...