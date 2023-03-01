Mar 01, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Joanne Wuensch - Citigroup Inc. - Analyst



We're going again. I'm Joanne Wuensch. I'm a medical technology analyst here. And we have the management of Sight Sciences with us. So thank you all for joining us.



Paul Badawi - Sight Sciences, Inc. - CEO



Thanks for having us, Joanne.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc. - AnalystSo I need to start big picture. And let's start with the MIGS market and the landscape. And how you see evolving, and maybe we'll call it, a post-pandemic environment?- Sight Sciences, Inc. - CEOYeah. We're super excited about the market. There's the combo cataract segments that's growing nicely. We're continuing to take share in that segment. We're expanding the combo cataract segment in the market to advanced space. And then there's the much larger standalone opportunity, four to five times larger.We're developing that market. We've got a unique indication for use, a unique usability and efficacy profile