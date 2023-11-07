Q3 2023 Sight Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Presenting today or Sight Sciences, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Badawi, Chief Financial Officer, Ali Bauerlein and Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Link.



Earlier today, Sight Sciences released financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.



I'd like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.