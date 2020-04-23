Q1 2020 SLM Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sallie Mae 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your presenter today, Brian Cronin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Brian Cronin - SLM Corporation - Senior Director of IR
Thank you, Carla. Good morning, and welcome to Sallie Mae's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. It is my pleasure to be here today with Jon Witter, our CEO; and Steve McGarry, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.
Before we begin, keep in mind, our discussions will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different than those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of these factors on the company's Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. For Sallie Mae, these factors include, among others, the potential impact of COVID-19
