SLM Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Raymond Quinlan;Chairman of the Board -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Raymond Quinlan. I serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SLM Corporation. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Thank you for joining our meeting online.



Before the meeting begins, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you of the rules of conduct. You may locate the meeting program on the lower right-hand corner of your screen, which includes an agenda and rules of conduct. Please be reminded, particularly that: One, only stockholders of record or their proxy holders may submit questions or comments during the meeting; two, all questions and comments may be submitted utilizing the ask a question box located on the lower left-hand portion of your screen. We will host a Q&A session at the end of the meeting to address stockholder questions. Three, the views and comments of all stockholders are welcome. However, the purpose of the meeting will be observed and a chairperson or another company representative in their discretion will not respond