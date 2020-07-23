Q2 2020 SLM Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Matthew Santora - SLM Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, and welcome to Sallie Mae's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. It is my pleasure to be here today with Jon Witter, our CEO; and Steve McGarry, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.



Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company's Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.