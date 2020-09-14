Sep 14, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Barclays' consumer finance analyst, Mark DeVries, and I'm pleased to be joined by Sallie Mae's CEO, Jonathan Witter. Jonathan has some prepared comments to deliver, which will be followed, time permitting, by some polling the audience and some Q&A. (Operator Instructions) Or you can try to e-mail it directly to me, and we'll do our best to address your questions in the time we have today.
Before we start off with the prepared remarks, I'd like to lead off with a question for the audience. To participate, please click-through to the polls on the left side of your screen. After you respond, you should be able to toggle back to the video of the discussion. First question for the audience, what do you view as the biggest catalyst for SLM over the next year? Increasing private student loan market share, lower third-party consolidation activity, better-than-expected private student loan credit, improving NIM or buybacks from loan sales?
With
SLM Corp at Barclays Global Financials New York Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 14, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...