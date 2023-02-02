Q4 2022 SLM Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Melissa Bronaugh;VP and Head of IR -



Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company's Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.



For Sallie Mae, these factors include, among others, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations,