Q1 2023 SLM Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sallie Mae Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Melissa Bronaugh, you may begin.



Melissa Bronaugh - SLM Corporation - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, [Towanda]. Good morning, and welcome to Sallie Mae's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. It is my pleasure to be here today with Jon Witter, our CEO; and Steve McGarry, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.



Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This can be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company's Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. For Sallie Mae, these factors include, among others, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business, results of operations, financial conditions and/or cash flows.



