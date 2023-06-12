Jun 12, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Jeffrey David Adelson - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



All right. We're going to get things going here. Very happy to welcome Jon Witter, CEO of Sallie Mae to our conference. Thanks for joining us, Jon. Before we get started, I just want to read across some important disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs and use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Jon, welcome to the conference.



Jonathan W. Witter - SLM Corporation - CEO & Director



Jeff, great to be here. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research AssociateYes. Thanks for coming. And why don't we just get things kicked off right away? You put up some slides last week