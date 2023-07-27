Q2 2023 SLM Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Sallie Mae's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Melissa Bronaugh. Ma'am, the floor is open.



Melissa Bronaugh - SLM Corporation - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Towanda. Good morning, and welcome to Sallie Mae's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. It is my pleasure to be here today with Jon Witter, our CEO; and Steve McGarry, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.



Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company's Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. For Sallie Mae, these factors include, among others, results of operations, financial conditions and/or cash flows as well as any potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our