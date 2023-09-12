Sep 12, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Terry Ma - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Let's get started. So good morning, everybody, and welcome. Thank you for joining us. My name is Terry Ma, I'm the new consumer finance analyst at Barclays. I'm very pleased to have the CEO of Sallie Mae with us, Jonathan Witter. So welcome.



Jonathan W. Witter - SLM Corporation - CEO & Director



Thanks, Terry. Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystYes. Great to have you. So let's just get right into it. Can we maybe start with an update on how originations are shaping up for peak season? Notable that you had to call out.- SLM Corporation - CEO & DirectorYes, Terry, I am proud to be able to report today that I think we are on track to deliver probably the best originations year that we have had since the split of the company 10 years ago. So I think on our last earnings call, we had indicated that we