Nov 16, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Vincent Albert Caintic - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst
Everyone, thank you for attending our fireside chat with Sallie Mae. My name is Vincent Caintic, I'm the Stephens, especially in consumer finance analyst. And I'm pleased to be hosting the Sallie Mae executive team to my [immediate] left this is Pete Graham, a new CFO of the company; and to this left John Witter, CEO of the company. I also want to introduce Melissa Bronaugh, Head of Investor Relations. So interests (inaudible). Maybe just to start off, John, if you can give some introductory comments and then Bronaugh on Sallie Mae.
Jonathan W. Witter - SLM Corporation - CEO & Director
Sure. Sallie Mae is technically a 45-year-old or so company, but it's really a relatively new company in the last 7 years -- 8 years since we executed our spin from our sister company, Navient. We focus primarily really exclusively in the private student lending space. So we consider ourselves to be a GAAP financer. So when people have found all the subsidized money family support,
SLM Corp at Stephens Investment Conference Transcript
