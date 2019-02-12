SLM Corp at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum Transcript

Feb 12, 2019 / 01:40PM GMT

Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst



So good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us. I'm Moshe Orenbuch, specialty finance analyst here at CrÃ©dit Suisse.



I always enjoy introducing the management of Sallie Mae. The original Sallie Mae announced its intention to separate into what is now Navient and Sallie Mae Bank at this conference. I believe it was 6 years ago.



The company has continued to maintain its position and actually extend it as the dominant private student lender and is beginning to offer other products to its customer base, including installment loans and credit cards. I think, over the last year, the real interesting thing about Sallie Mae was the fact that there was -- there were tremendous numbers of news reports about increased competition, both from consolidation companies and new lenders. In that environment, Sallie Mae increased its share of new loans and grew its loans in the upper teens and will continue to grow double digits in 2019.



With us is Steve McGarry, the CFO.