Q1 2019 SLM Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Tabitha, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the 2019 First Quarter Sallie Mae Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I'd now turn the call back over to Brian Cronin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Brian Cronin - SLM Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Tabitha. Good morning, and welcome to Sallie Mae's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With me today is Ray Quinlan, our CEO; and Steve McGarry, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will be opening up the call for questions.



Before we begin, keep in mind, our discussions will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different than those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company's Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.



During this conference call, we will refer to non-GAAP measures we call our core