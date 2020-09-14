Sep 14, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Barclays' consumer finance analyst, Mark DeVries, and I'm pleased to be joined by Sallie Mae's CEO, Jonathan Witter. Jonathan has some prepared comments to deliver, which will be followed, time permitting, by some polling the audience and some Q&A. (Operator Instructions) Or you can try to e-mail it directly to me, and we'll do our best to address your questions in the time we have today.



Before we start off with the prepared remarks, I'd like to lead off with a question for the audience. To participate, please click-through to the polls on the left side of your screen. After you respond, you should be able to toggle back to the video of the discussion. First question for the audience, what do you view as the biggest catalyst for SLM over the next year? Increasing private student loan market share, lower third-party consolidation activity, better-than-expected private student loan credit, improving NIM or buybacks from loan sales?



