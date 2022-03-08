Mar 08, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Jon Arfstrom with RBC Capital Markets and pleased to have SLM Corporation, also known as Sallie Mae, with us this afternoon. Steve McGarry, the Chief Financial Officer is here for our fireside chat. And maybe let's just start this out, Steve. Once you do a quick introduction of yourself and then we can get into the corporate introduction. I think it's important for you to share a little bit of your history with the company before we get into the questions.



Steven J. McGarry - SLM Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Sure. Happy to, Jon. Steve McGarry, CFO of Sallie Mae. I've been with the company for longer than I'd like to remember. I've been the CFO since we split the company out of the old Sallie Mae Corp. back in May of 2014. Prior to that, I've done a number of different things, all within the finance organization, basically. I was in the Investor Relations role for some of the more exciting moments of Sallie Mae