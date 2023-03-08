Mar 08, 2023 / 07:40PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Cruising and at the end of the day. And I want to thank Steve McGarry from Sallie Mae for being here today and hanging with us to the end. I know you've had some meetings today and talk through a lot of the issues and questions. But let's just do this. I think people generally know what Sallie Mae is. But just for those of you that may not and I still get questions on what exactly your role is when you get into understanding the industry and forgiveness and things like that. Just give us a quick overview of what Sallie Mae is all about.



Steven J. McGarry - SLM Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Sure. Happy to, Jon. And first of all, thanks for having us at your conference. We have had a lot of productive meetings and expect to have a few more today before we wrap the day up. But Sallie Mae is the largest private student lender in the industry. We first started making private student loans back in the late 1990s. We, of