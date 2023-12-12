SLM Corp Investor Forum Call Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2023 Sallie Mae Investor's Forum conference call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to Melissa Bronaugh, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Melissa Bronaugh - SLM Corporation - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, [Towanda]. Good evening, and welcome to the 2023 Sallie Mae Investor Forum. It is my pleasure to be here today with Jon Witter, our CEO; and Pete Graham, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.



Before we begin, Keep in mind that our entire presentation today constitutes forward-looking statements and information and is based on various and multiple assumptions described in our presentation. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, opinions or expectations and statements that assume or are dependent upon future events are forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results in the