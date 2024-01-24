Q4 2023 SLM Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Sallie Mae 2023 Q4 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Melissa Bronaugh. You may begin.



Melissa Bronaugh - SLM Corporation - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Towanda. Good evening, and welcome to Sallie Mae's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. It is my pleasure to be here today with Jon Witter, our CEO; and Pete Graham, our CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.



Before we begin, keep in mind, our discussion will contain predictions, expectations and forward-looking statements. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This can be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the company's Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. For Sallie Mae, these factors include, among others, results of operations, financial conditions and/or cash flows as well as any potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business.



