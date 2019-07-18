Jul 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
David Horn Solomon - Silence Therapeutics plc - CEO & Director
Thank you very much, and this is David Horn Solomon. I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Silence Therapeutics, and I welcome you all today to our webinar. We're delighted today to announce our collaboration and licensing agreement with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals in complement-mediated diseases, initially focusing on C3.
Before I jump into the details, I want to introduce the team and the agenda, and we'll turn now to the first slide. So joining me on today's call is Giles Campion, our Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer; Rob Quinn, our CFO; and John Strafford, our Head of Business Development. I'm excited to have these management colleagues with me. Giles has recently joined the company and has vast experience, including at Prosensa, where the company both IPO-ed, had a licensing deal with GSK and was sold to BioMarin; Rob Quinn, who's recently taken on the CFO role after serving in FP&A function in the company and earlier with GSK; and John Strafford, who's recently taken on the role of Head of BD and has been
Silence Therapeutics PLC and Mallinckrodt Plc Announce Collaboration To Develop And Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics For Complement-Mediated Diseases Transcript
