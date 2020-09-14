Half Year 2020 Silence Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Gem Gokmen Hopkins - Silence Therapeutics plc - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, and good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the Silence Therapeutics Half Year 2020 Results Call. Having recently joined Silence as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, I am delighted to introduce the call today from the company's New York office.



During the call, we will be walking through a slide presentation. If you haven't already received the slide deck, please make sure to visit the Events page of our corporate website at www.silencetherapeutics.com to download a copy or follow along on the webcast.



I'd like to remind you that during the course of today's call, management will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events or the future financial performance of the company, including clinical development objectives, the therapeutic potential of our product candidates, our operational plans and strategies and projected cash runway.

