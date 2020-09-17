Sep 17, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

David Neil Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Good afternoon, and welcome once again to the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. I'm one of the biotech analysts here. My name is David Lebowitz. Before we get going, let me just go through the requisite disclosures. Please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and Morgan Stanley employees only. This webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



And with that, I'm happy to welcome into our next session from Silence Therapeutics, CFO, Rob Quinn; and CMO, Giles Campion. Silence is a development stage siRNA company, developing drugs for a wide variety of different types of diseases.



Questions and Answers: