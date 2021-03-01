Mar 01, 2021 / 03:20PM GMT

Anvita Gupta - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Awesome. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cowen's 41st Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Anvita Gupta from the biotech research team here, and I'm delighted to introduce Silence Therapeutics for this corporate presentation.



With us today, we have Mark Rothera, President and CEO of Silence. (Operator Instructions)



And so with that, the floor is all yours, Mark.



Mark Andrew Rothera - Silence Therapeutics plc - President, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anvita. And thank you, Cowen, for the invitation. I'm delighted to be here today.



Silence is in a tremendous place. It's a precision medicines company, working in the RNAi arena. And for various reasons that I'll go through, I think it's really poised to take off.



If we go to the next slide, please. During the course of this presentation, I'll make some forward-looking statements. Thank you.



Next slide. So as I was mentioning, I think this year is a really important year in the