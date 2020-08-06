Aug 06, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Stabilis Energy Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded.
Before we begin today's call, I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meanings of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and other security laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's beliefs and expectations as of today, August 6, 2020.
Forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to release updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call. Additional information concerning factors that could cause these differences is contained in the company's filings with the SEC and the press release announcing the company's results. Investors are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.
At this time, I'd like to turn the call
Q2 2020 Stabilis Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...