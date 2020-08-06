Q2 2020 Stabilis Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Stabilis Energy Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded.



Before we begin today's call, I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meanings of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and other security laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's beliefs and expectations as of today, August 6, 2020.



Forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to release updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call. Additional information concerning factors that could cause these differences is contained in the company's filings with the SEC and the press release announcing the company's results. Investors are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call