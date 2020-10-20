Soleno Therapeutics Inc at Destiny-PWS Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Susan Hedstrom - Foundation for Prader-Willi Research - Moderator



Welcome, everyone, to today's presentation. I love how those of you who have been joining us on previous sessions today recognize that the music was not playing on that video. I love listening to that video. Every time I watch it, it almost brings tears to my eyes because it reminds me of how much our community and our kids are working together to find treatments for PWS. And that's why I'm so thrilled to have today's presentation, which is a return of results presentation.



So to kick off today's session, I would like to present to you, Anish Bhatnagar, CEO of Soleno Therapeutics.



Anish Bhatnagar - Soleno Therapeutics Inc. - CEO



Thank you, Susan. My name is Anish Bhatnagar. I'm the CEO of Soleno Therapeutics. Also one of the physicians involved in the DCCR development program at the company. I'm really thankful to FPWR for giving us the opportunity to speak here today. And also, shoutout to Susan for the amazing job she's doing keeping this train running. It's a challenging time with all of